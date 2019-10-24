ANGELES CITY, Philippines – Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Luzon (PDEA-3) and police station 4 arrested a Filipino-American disc jockey and his American female companion during a buy-bust at the red light district of Barangay Balibago in this city after midnight on Thursday, October 24.

In a report to PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino, PDEA-3 Director Lyndon Aspacio identified the arrested suspects as Paul Montemayor, 42, and Shaneeka McAlister, 38.

“Based on our investigation, Montemayor works as a disc jockey in a bar in Angeles City while McAlister was an English teacher in South Korea in 2016 and have been staying in the country (Philippines) for more than a month now as tourist,” Aspacio said

The PDEA-3 director said Montemayor, accompanied by McAlister, sold 2 cartridges of liquid cannabis oil extract with combined weight of 33 grams to an undercover PDEA agent in front of a fast food restaurant at Fields Avenue in Barangay Balibago around 1 am.

Also seized from Montemayor was a black vape containing the same substance.

The seized cartridges of cannabis oil extract, which PDEA-3 described as “kush oil”, have a street value of P14,000.

“Kush oil is extracted from a cannabis plant which is considered a high grade type of marijuana and has a mind-altering effect,” Aspacio said.

Kush Oil is a Canadian company that sells disposable vaporizer pens that contain liquid cannabis oil extract from indica and stiva varieties of marijuana.

There are other companies selling “synthetic cannabis” or vaping products that contain Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Early this month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a strong warning to the American public against using THC-containing vaping products.

The US FDA issued the warning after receiving a report that more than 1,000 people got lung diseases, including some who died, following the use of vaping products containing THC.

“A majority of the samples tested by the states or by the FDA related to this investigation have been identified as vaping products containing THC. Through this investigation, we have also found most of the patients impacted by these illnesses reported using THC-containing products, suggesting THC vaping products play a role in the outbreak,” the agency said in its website.

Montemayor and his female American companion were brought to the PDEA-3 jail facility in the nearby City of San Fernando, Pampanga. They are facing charges for violation of Sections 5 for sale of dangerous drugs in relation to Section 26-B (conspiracy to sell) of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dagerous Drugs Act of 2002. – Rappler