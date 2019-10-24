MANILA, Philippines – Two years after President Rodrigo Duterte declared Marawi City liberated from terrorists, the government says construction in the city center can finally begin.

Rappler speaks with the government's Marawi rehabilitation czar, Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, on latest updates such as projects to be constructed with Chinese financial aid; status of the proposed military camp; compensation for residents who say their homes were destroyed without their consent; and the possible lifting or extension of martial law in Mindanao.

Watch the interview on Friday, October 25. – Rappler.com