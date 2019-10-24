MANILA, Philippines – The Light Rail Transit line 1 will be extending service hours from October 25 to December 31 for the holiday season.

"We are extending the LRT1 operating hours to accommodate the influx of passengers during the holiday rush. We continue to listen and find ways on how to better serve the needs of our customers," Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) chief operating officer Enrico Benipayo said in a statement on Thursday, October 24.

The LRMC outlined the following holiday schedule for the LRT1:

Weekdays

Last train leaving Baclaran station - 10:00 pm

Last train leaving Roosevelt station - 10:15 pm

Weekends

Last train leaving Baclaran station - 9:30 pm

Last train leaving Roosevelt station - 9:45 pm

December 24 (Christmas Eve)

LRT1 operating schedule - 4:30 am to 8 pm both ways

December 31 (New Year's Eve)

LRT1 operating schedule - 4:30 am to 7 pm both ways

First trips for both northbound and southbound trains will remain scheduled at 4:30 am on weekdays and weekends.

The LRT1 will also be serving passengers on December 25 and January 1, 2020. – Rappler.com