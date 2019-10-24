MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on October 17 announced that vaping-related injuries are now officially part of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-10).

This means that ICD-10, the global compendium of diseases, now has a name for vaping-related complications: Evali or e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury. "Acutely ill patients who have used e-cigarettes in the last 90 days, with no other plausible causes for illness" may fall under the classification.

With the announcement, the DOH urged medical practitioners to include vaping in their line of questions when recording patients' medical histories to allow existing health information systems to capture data on vaping-related disorders and also guide future policy-making on e-cigarettes.

It also raised the alarm over the 26 deaths and 1,299 cases of complications due to e-cigarette use in the US. Represenatives of medical societies have echoed this concern, saying cases need not happen in the Philippines for Filipinos to be alarmed.

Rappler's health reporter Janella Paris speaks with Maricar Limpin of the Philippine Heart Center about the ill effects of e-cigarette use. Limpin, a tobacco cessation expert, is among the medical professionals calling for a ban on e-cigarettes. – Rappler.com