MANILA, Philippines – Mayor David Navarro of Clarin town in Misamis Occidental was shot dead in Cebu City on Friday, October 25.

Navarro was killed along M. Velez Street, while he was being transported by police to the city prosecutor's office for inquest proceedings on an assault complaint filed against him.

The incident happened a day after Navarro was arrested for beating up a massage therapist in the city.

More to follow. – Rappler.com