MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will be suspending the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or the number coding scheme for provincial buses on October 31 and November 4, to accommodate the increased number of passengers during Undas.

In a statement, the MMDA also announced that the number coding scheme will be lifted for both private and public vehicles on Friday, November 1.

Other preparations

Apart from this, the MMDA is also reactivating Oplan Kaluluwa, deploying 2,300 agency personnel around Metro Manila to assist passengers at bus terminals and ports.

MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim also enforced a no day off, no absent policy for traffic enforcers on October 31, November 1, and November 4. Traffic Discipline Office members will be stationed on major thoroughfares, bus terminals, and other transport hubs.

They will also be monitoring major cemeteries, including Manila North Cemetery, Manila South Cemetery, Bagbag Public Cemetery, Loyola Memorial Park, and San Juan Public Cemetery.

Random breathalyzer tests will also be conducted to determine if bus drivers are under the influence of alcohol. "Should they fail, they would not be allowed to drive unless they take a rest,” Lim said.

Public assistance centers and ambulances will also be set up by the Road Emergency Group at the aforementioned cemeteries, apart from the Manila South Cemetery. They will also be stationed at Philtranco in Pasay and at the Araneta Terminal Station.

Passengers will also be assisted in carrying their baggage by members of the Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group.

In addition, the Metro Parkway Clearing Group will take charge of maintaining cleanliness in the cemetries before and after November 1.

The Metrobase Command Center and the Digital Media Group, as well as operators of the mobile Metrobase command centers, will also be monitoring emergency and security surveillance operations. – Rappler.com