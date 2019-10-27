MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is expanding its Government Internship Program (GIP) to cover individuals over 30 years old, along with victims of armed conflict, rebel returnees, persons with disabilities, and indigenous people.

Department Order No 204-A series of 2019, issued by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III opened the GIP to those aged 31 years old and above from earlier requirements where only those aged 18 to 30 years old could apply.

Those who are interested must meet the following criteria:

Have no work experience or with intermittent work experience

Laid-off or terminated due to closure of establishments

Displaced due to natural or man-made disasters

Graduated from high school or senior high school or its equivalent level under the Alternative Learning System

Graduates of a technical-vocational course

What interns can expect: GIP beneficiaries can expect to assist DOLE and partner agencies in tasks such as encoding registrants in the Public Employment Service Offices (PESO) employment information system, profiling child laborers, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens.

DOLE said its partner agencies include executive, legislative, and judicial bodies at both the regional and national levels. Aside from this, PESO offices, public hospitals, public schools, government financial institutions, government-owned and controlled corporations, and local government units are also participating in the GIP.

Internship periods will last for a minimum for 3 months to a maximum of 6 months. Interns will also receive insurance coverage and a salary that is equivalent to the existing minimum wage of the region where they will be employed.

Individuals may be readmitted to the GIP upon the recommendation of partner agencies where they interned. – Rappler.com