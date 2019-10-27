MANILA, Philippines – The Undas season is upon us again, and with the holidays come the massive exodus to and from Manila to the provinces.

Rappler compiles the advisories of local government units below. This list will be updated as more advisories follow:

Makati

Effective: From October 31, Thursday 12:01 am up to November 3, Sunday 12:01 am

Closed to traffic:

1. South Avenue (From Metropolitan Avenue to J.P. Rizal Street)

2. Kalayaan Avenue (From Zapote Street to N. Garcia Street)

3. Vito Cruz Avenue Extension (P. Ocampo Avenue) (From Zapote Street to South Avenue)

Two-way traffic:

1. J.P. Rizal Avenue (From Makati Avenue to Pasong Tirad Street and vice-versa)

2. Zapote Avenue (From J.P. Rizal Avenue to Metropolitan Avenue and vice-versa)

One-way traffic:

Metropolitan Avenue (From South Avenue to Jupiter Street)

Re-routed traffic and suggested routes:

1. Vehicles along J.P. Rizal Avenue, coming from Delpan Street - Eastbound (Heading towards Barangay Poblacion or Guadalupe Area)

- Travel straight to temporary two-way J.P. Rizal Avenue to destination.

2. Vehicles along Ayala Avenue Extension, coming from Central Business District Area - Northbound and Westbound (Heading towards The Circuit, Delpan Street, Sta. Ana - Manila Area)

- From Ayala Avenue, Extension, turn left to Metropolitan Avenue, then, turn right to Zapote Street (temporary two-way). Afterwards, turn left to J.P. Rizal Avenue (temporary two-way), then, turn right to A.P. Reyes Avenue to destination.

3. Vehicles along Ayala Avenue Extension, coming from Central Business District Area - Eastbound

(Heading towards N. Garcia, Bel-Air Villages, Makati Avenue, and Makati City Hall)

- From Ayala Avenue Extension, turn left to Metropolitan Avenue, then, turn right to Zapote Street (temporary two-way). Afterwards, turn right to J.P. Rizal Avenue (temporary two-way) and head straight to Makati City Hall or Makati-Mandaluyong Bridge. Motorists can also turn right to N. Garcia Street, then turn left to Kalayaan or Jupiter Street to destination.

4. Vehicles along J.P. Rizal Avenue, coming from Delpan and Sta. Ana Area - Southbound

(Heading towards Makati Central Business District Area or Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue Area via usual Zapote Street)

- From J.P. Rizal Street (temporary two-way), turn right to Zapote Street (temporary two-way), then, turn left to Kamagong Street to destination.

Marikina

Effective: October 31, 12 pm up to November 3, 6 pm

One-way traffic

Andres Bonifacio Avenue - From Barangka Flyover up to the Shoe Avenue stoplight

Re-routed traffic and suggested routes:

Vehicles going to Loyola Memorial Park

- Go to Marcos Highway towards Barangka Flyover or Barangka Underloop to go to Andres Bonifacio Avenue. Enter through Gate 2 of the Loyola Memorial Park.

- Gate 1 or the main gate of the Loyola Memorial Park will only serve as an exit.

– Rappler.com