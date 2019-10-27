MANILA, Philippines – In view of Undas, a number of point-to-point (P2P) bus operations will be suspended.

Here are the changes in P2P service schedules.

RRCG Transport System

This company handles the Alabang Town Center to Greenbelt 1, Ayala Malls Southpark to Greenbelt 5, and Alabang Town Center to Ayala Malls the 30th routes.

November 1 - No operations

November 2 - Selected routes only

November 3 - Rgular operations for Alabang Town Center to Greenbelt 1

November 4 - Regular operations for Ayala Malls Southpark to Greenbelt 5 and Alabang Town Center to Ayala Malls the 30th

See the following post for the November 2 schedule:

