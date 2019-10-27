MANILA, Philippines – A former Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) official avoided going to trial for graft and admitted guilt to a lesser offense over using public funds for personal gas expenses.

The Sandiganbayan 4th Division convicted ex-CAAP chief financial officer Abner Bautista Bondoc of failure of accountable officer to render accounts under Article 218 of the Revised Penal Code.

Bondoc was meted a P250-fine, but the anti-graft court also ordered him to return to CAAP the total amount he spent for gas, worth P65,972.13.

In January 2019, Bondoc was charged with graft, a violation of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, for buying gasoline for his personal car using CAAP funds from April 2011 to August 2012.

His car, a Nissan Vanette, was not in CAAP's official fleet, so it is not covered by any gas allocation.

In May, he wrote a motion saying he will plead guilty to a lesser offense, and repay CAAP the gas expenses he had made. The Office of the Ombudsman accepted the plea deal. – Rappler.com