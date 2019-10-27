ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Region 9 and Zamboanga police arrested 5 people in a buy-bust operation in a fast-food chain here on Sunday, October 27.

The team seized around two kilograms of suspected shabu, worth an estimated P13.6 million.

PDEA-Davao Region acting director Jacquelyn de Guzman identified the suspects as the following:

Jumdatol B. Mohamod, 51

Yacub S. Alih, 39

Pae T. Kamsa, 39

Warid Palahudin, 62

Julim H. Salapuddin, 29

Cases for violation of Section 26 in relation to Section 5, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects. – Rappler.com