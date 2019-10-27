MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) late Sunday, October 27, confirmed it received anonymous bomb threats on social media but gave assurances that safety protocols are in place.

"The University has just received via social media anonymous bomb threats, we are handling the situation using our security protocols," it said an official Facebook post.

The university also asked "students, employees, and other stakeholders to stay calm and alert."

ADMU also said it will post updates as necessary.

In a tweet, the Sanggunian ng mga Paaralang Loyola ng Ateneo de Manila also confirmed that that "the University Campus Security and Mobility Office (CSMO) headed by Mr Marcelino Mendoza is on top of things."

It added that classes and work would not be suspended on Monday, October 28.

#OurSanggu has received information about bomb threats via social media. The University Campus Security and Mobility Office (CSMO) headed by Mr. Marcelino Mendoza is on top of things. pic.twitter.com/sGcrOnwBxN — ADMU Sanggunian (@ADMUSanggu) October 27, 2019

"Rest assured, the University has protocols to ensure the safety of the community in situations like this. Security has been heightened and stringent protocols are in place starting early this evening," it said.

"Please stay calm and mindful in processing information in situations like this," the council added.

This is not the first bomb threat against Ateneo. In March 2016, a bomb threat forced students and employees to evacuate and prompted a class suspension. – Rappler.com