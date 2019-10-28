MANILA, Philippines – The 190,000-strong Philippine National Police (PNP) has been placed on full alert beginning Monday, October 28, up to November 3, covering the Undas 2019 in the Philippines.

According to officer-in-charge Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa, they have not monitored any threats for any cemeteries, but he has ordered cops to maximize "police visibility" to deter crimes.

Placing cops on full alert means that on-duty officers would have to work overtime to comply with "intensified" intelligence operations, checkpoints, and searches across the country

The PNP will deploy a total of 35,618 cops assigned to secure cemeteries. The rest of cops would be deployed in transportation hubs, medical outposts, traffic checkpoints, and and as standby emergency response teams.

Some 99,716 civilians have also been enlisted as "force multipliers", or volunteers who assist in maintaining public order and in responding to emergencies. (LIST: Traffic rerouting schemes in Metro Manila for Undas 2019)

Gamboa said cemetery visitors could avail of police assistance through their "assistance desks", usually located near gates of the graveyards.

He announces the PNP's compliance for the yearly SOP during #Undas2019: Full alert status for all cops, and increase of police visibility to prevent threats. — Rambo Talabong (@ramboreports) October 28, 2019

