MANILA, Philippines – A cadet of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) died of cancer on Monday, October 28, a spokesperson for the country’s premier military school said.

"It is with a heavy heart that PMA announces the passing of Cadet 2nd Class Cedrick Gadia, who succumbed to his battle with cancer today, 28 October 2019 at 5:15AM, at the AFP Medical Center,” PMA spokesperson Captain Cheryl Tindog said in a statement.

Gadia, 23, was brought to the PMA Station Hospital inside the campus, Fort General Gregorio del Pilar, in Baguio City on August 29. He was pale and had abdominal pain, and was initially diagnosed with anemia, Tindog said.

When the symptoms persisted, Gadia was transferred to the AFP Medical Center in Quezon City on September 5, and was later diagnosed with “stage IV esophageal cancer with liver and lung metastasis.”

“PMA is deeply saddened by this unfortunate loss, and extends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Cadet 2nd Class Gadia,” Tindog said.

Gadia was a cadet “of good standing,” Tindog added.

Gadia’s remains will be brought to Candon, Ilocos Sur, upon his family’s request, and will be accorded due honors as a military cadet.

The PMA currently faces public scrutiny as it investigates suspected hazing cases among its cadets. On September 18, Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio died at the PMA Station Hospital from injuries he sustained from hazing and torture, according to the Baguio City Police. – Rappler.com