MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Cotabato on Tuesday, October 29.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin that the tremor, which was tectonic in origin at a depth of 8 kilometers, struck Tulunan, Cotabato at 9:04 am on Tuesday. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: Earthquakes and hazards in the Philippines)

The earhquake was felt in the following areas:

Intensity VII - Tulunan & Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity VI - Davao City; Koronadal City; Cagayan de Oro City

Intensity V -Tampakan,Surallah and Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity IV - General Santos City; Kalilangan, Bukidnon

Intensity III - Sergio Osmeña Sr., Zamboanga del Norte; Zamboanga City; Dipolog City; Molave, Zamboanga del Norte; Talakag, Bukidnon

Intensity I- Camiguin, Mambajao

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity VII - Kidapawan City; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity V - Alabel, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity IV - Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; General Santos City

Intensity II - Zamboanga City

Intensity I - Dipolog City; Bislig City; Palo, Leyte

Phivolcs initially reported a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in its 9:04 bulletin, but changed this to magnitude 6.6 in its 9:44 am bulletin.

Panic

The earthquake struck nearly two weeks after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the same area and affected other parts of Mindanao. The October 16 earthquake left 6 dead and nearly a hundred people hurt.

The latest earthquake was also felt in other areas of the region, causing panic.

In Malita, Davao Occidental, several individuals, including some employees at the town and provincial governments, were injured following the earthquake

All of the victims had stumbled as they rushed out of buildings, according to the provincial disaster risk reduction management office.

At the Mariano Peralta National High School in downtown Malita, students also rushed out of their classrooms but no one had been reported hurt so far.

Patients at the nearby one-story Malita District Hospital were also evacuated.

The PDRRMC said it was still assessing damage with several catering establishments already reporting broken glasses and plates from the shaking, which was estimated at Intensity 3.

In Digos City, the roof of a building of the Catholic-run Cor Jesu College, which suffered damages from the October 16 quake, had nearly collapsed, officials said.

"We are still assessing other damages," said Digos City Mayor Josef Cagas.

In Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, where three deaths were reported during the Oct. 16 quake, officials had not reported any update yet.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. – With a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com