MANILA, Philippines – The police chief of Northern Mindanao was sacked from his post on orders of Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa.

Gamboa said Tuesday, October 29 that Brigadier General Rafael Santiago Jr was relieved as regional chief to begin serving a six-month suspension. Gamboa said the suspension order, issued on October 21, stemmed from a logistics complaint against Santiago when he was provincial police chief of Zambales in 2012.

The relief comes just a week after Gamboa implemented a massive reshuffle in the PNP’s top posts. Santiago was one of the few generals leading regional commands who were not affected by the shakeup.

Santiago belongs to the Philippine Military Academy Sinagtala Class of 1986. He was a classmate of Gamboa.

Gamboa said he would announce Santiago’s replacement by Thursday, October 31. – Rappler.com