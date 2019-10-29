MANILA, Philippines – At least two people were killed after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake rocked Cotabato and other parts of Mindanao on Tuesday, October 29.

So far, authorities have confirmed two deaths: one in Magsaysay town, Davao del Sur; and another in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

Anthony Allada, media information officer of Magsaysay town, Davao del Sur, confirmed that 15-year old Grade 9 student Jessie Riel Parba of Kasuga National High School was killed after being hit by falling debris.

Magsaysay town is near Tulunan Cotabato, the epicenter of the earthquake.

The Philippine Army's 4th Infantry Division said in a statement that a man was killed by falling debris from a school building that was undergoing renovation in Barangay General Paulino Santos in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Renato Solidum has urged people in affected areas to stay outside of homes and buildings, for the meantime, as aftershocks were expected.

The earthquake comes two weeks after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the same area, Tulunan, and affected other parts of Mindanao, leaving at least 6 dead and nearly a hundred injured. – Rappler.com