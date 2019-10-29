MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday, October 29, reminded employers to implement the proper payment of wages to workers during the 3 holidays observed in November 2019.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III issued Labor Advisory No. 11, which provides guidelines for the payment of wages to workers on the special non-working holidays of All Saints' Day and All Souls Day on November 1 and 2 and the regular holiday of Bonifacio Day on November 30.

The rules prescribed: On November 1 and 2, the following applies:

If the employee did not work, the "no work, no pay" principle will apply unless a company policy or practice is in place which grants payments for special holidays.

For work done on the special holiday, workers should be paid an additional 30% of daily wages in the first 8 hours of work. For work done after 8 hours, workers should be paid an additional 30% of hourly rates.



DOLE's computation on this is: Hourly rate of the basic wage x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked.

If work done on the special holiday coincides with the worker's rest day, employees must be paid an additonal 50% of their daily wage for the first 8 hours of work. DOLE computes this as: basic wage x 150% + COLA.

For overtime in this scenario, workers should be paid an additional 30 % of their hourly rate. This is computed as: Hourly rate of the basic wage x 150% x 130% x number of hours worked.

On November 30, the following will apply:

If the employee did not work, 100% of his or her salary shall be paid for that day.

If the employee worked, he or she shall be paid 200% of his or her regular salary for that day for the first 8 hours. This is computed as: basic wage + COLA x 200%.

For overtime over 8 hours, employees should be paid an additional 30% of their hourly rate. This is computed as: hourly rate of the basic wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked.

For employees who work on the holiday which also coincides on their rest day, they shall be paid an additional 30% of their daily rate of 200%. This is computed as: basic wage + COLA x 200% + [30% (Basic wage x 200%)].

For overtime in this scenario, workers should be paid an additional 30% of their hourly rate on the said day. DOLE's computation for this is: hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked. – Rappler.com