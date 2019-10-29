MANILA, Philippines – The Kidapawan Cathedral opened its doors to evacuees following the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that hit Cotabato on Tuesday, October 29.

Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo said that most of the residents stayed outside their houses for fear of any possible aftershocks.

This is why Rector of Kidapawan Cathedral Father Jun Balatero opened the church to evacuees.

The earthquake left two people dead. One of the victims is 15-year-old Grade 9 student Jessie Riel Parba of Kasuga National High School who was killed after being hit by falling debris.

The magnitude 6.6 earthquake was reported to have caused structural damage in Barangay Molave, Datu Paglas (Mosque Masjid), Gaisano Mall in Digos City in Davao del Sur, Daig Elementary School in Tulunan, as well Nueva Vida National High School in M'lang.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle also urged other churches from various dioceses to lend a helping hand to communities affected by the earthquake. He urged Filipinos to help the victims as well as contribute to the restoration of structures and churches affected by the strong quake.

“Kapag nanawagan ang mga dioceses, mga parokya sa lugar na 'yun, sana ay maging bukas-palad tayo sa pagtugon," Cardinal Tagle said in an interview with Radio Veritas. (If the dioceses or parishes in affected areas call for help, let us be generous in responding.)

Tagle also offered prayers to all affected communities.

Meanwhile, at least 50 individuals have been evacuated in Kidapawan City National High School. – Rappler.com