DAVAO DEL SUR, Philippines – The magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Mindanao has affected 1,681 families or 8,402 people, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its latest situation report on Wednesday, October 30.

The NDRRMC said in its 6 am report on Wednesday that the families are from Kidapawan, Mlang, and Tulunan – the epicenter of the tremor that struck on Tuesday, October 29 – all in Cotabato.

Of the number of affected people, 3,505 were in evacuation centers while the rest were being served outside the evacuation sites.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) central office, field offices, and Ntional ResourceOperations Center have P1,978,803,246.13 in standby funds, of which over P1 billion is the available Quick Response Fund, the NDRRMC said.

The agency also said there are 333,285 family food packs and food and non-food items for affected families.

More deaths in Davao del Sur

The NDRRMC placed the official death toll at 5 as of 6 am on Wednesday, identified as the following:

Nestor Narciso, 66, Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Angel Andy, 22, Arakan, Cotabato

Rene Boy Andy, 7, Arakan, Cotabato

Marichelle Moria, 23, Tulunan, Cotabato

Jesriel Pabra, 15, Magsaysay, Davao del Sur

Davao del Sur police, however, reported 3 more deaths following the strong tremor, which were not yet reflected in the official NDRRMC list.

Davao del Sur police chief Colonel Alberto Lupaz said two residents of Digos City succumbed to cardiac arrest and hypertension over panic triggered by the earthquake: Jerame Sarno, 36; and Joselita Regidor, 74,.

Lupaz said Benita Saban, a resident of Barangay Tagaytay in Magsaysay, town was killed in a landslide.

The NDRMMC also reported that two people were reported missing after a landslide in Barangay Upper Bala in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, which is near the epicenter of the earthquake.

Davao del Sur police identified the missing as Gilbert Superales and Miggy Attic.

The NDRRM said that a total of 394 people were injured, 328 in Cotabato, 8 in Davao del Sur, 8 in Lanao del Norte, 9 in Bukidnon, 40 in South Cotabato, 3 in Sarangani, 3 in Sultan Kudarat, and 1 in Sultan Kudarat.

LGU actions

Davao del Sur Governor Douglas Cagas has ordered government engineers to conduct massive assessment of government buildings in the province following reports of widespread damages.

Classes had also been suspended all over the province while work in government offices were also suspended, except for frontline responders.

In Kidapawan City, Mayor Joseph Evangelista said building inspectors had declared some buildings as unfit for occupancy because of massive damages: Yongson Building, the Gaisano Grand Mall, Sugni Superstore, Central Warehouse, and AJ Hightime Hotel.

“Some of these buildings could actually crumble in the event of a major tremor,” he said.

The NDRRMC said a total of 133 infrastructure were damaged by the quake, including 94 schools, 11 health facilities, and 20 private establishments.

The NDRRMC said as of 12 midnight of October 29, 270 aftershocks were recorded, of which 50 were felt. – Rappler.com