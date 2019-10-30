Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Govenrment offices were the first to announce work suspensions for Thursday, October 31, to give the people more time to prepare for the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

Here are the offices that have announced work suspensions for Undas 2019:

Malacañang - Half day work for offices in the executive beginning at 12 noon

Civil Service Commission - No work in all central and regional offices (but previously scheduled activities such as training programs and meetings with other government agencies will not be canceled)

November 1 and 2 are both special non-working holidays. – Rappler.com