MANILA, Philippines – Drivers with more than 100 violations are still able to drive on the roads, said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Jojo Garcia.

In a press conference on Wednesday, October 30, Garcia held the records of drivers with over 100 violations, saying there are over a thousand of them. These drivers settle their violations by paying the fines. When asked if they’re still plying the roads, Garcia answered affirmatively.

“Hindi naman 'ata tama na nagmamaneho ka paulit-ulit na lang, babayaran mo lang, ligtas ka na,” he added. (It’s not right that you’re driving even with so many violations, you just pay, then you’re free to drive again.)

Some traffic violations carry a penalty of license suspension after the third offense. However, Garcia said it had been hard to apprehend these drivers due to the lack of coordination between local government units and the Land Transportation Office.

The figure of over 1,000 drivers only included those apprehended by MMDA, excluding those apprehended by local government units (LGUs). Garcia said the drivers with these large number of violations are mostly bus drivers. He added that the agency still has to tally and organize the records.

He mentioned cases such as one driver who had 533 violations since getting a license, and another who had 20 violations in 2019 alone.

Garcia implied that these drivers caused the traffic in the city.

“I’m warning them already, no. Sabi ko nga sa inyo malinis lang natin 'tong more than 1,000 drivers na merong huling 100 and above. Isang libo 'yan. Eh siguro hindi na masyadong matatraffic 'yan, madidisiplina lahat na 'tong mga driver na 'to, no?” he said.

(I’m warning them already. Like I said, we will tally the records of these 1,000 drivers with more than 100 violations. That's a thousand. After that, maybe there won’t be so much traffic anymore, drivers will be disciplined.)

Garcia cited examples of violations counted – yellow lane violations, disregard of traffic signs, and illegal loading and unloading. He said that while these violations cause traffic, they do not cause accidents.

"Karamihan ng violation disregarding traffic signs, loading and unloading kung saan-saan, kumbaga hindi 'yung accident prone eh. Pero traffic prone, bakit? Kung nagload-unload ka kahit saan, matatraffic lahat eh," he said.



(Most of these violations involve disregarding traffic signs, loading and unloading wherever they want. These do not cause accidents, but they cause traffic. If you load and unload wherever you want, it will cause traffic.)

He warned these drivers to shape up and be responsible. “Tandaan niyo hanap-buhay niyo magmaneho. 'Pag masuspinde ang lisensya niyo, magugutom ang pamilya niyo,” (Remember, driving is your livelihood. If your license is suspended, your family will starve.)

"Walang karapatang magreklamo ang mga pasaway," he said of drivers who complain about the fines and ask for leniency. (Those who violate traffic rules have no right to complain.)

"Tapos magsa-strike, magra-rally, 'kala mo ang babait?" he added after the press conference. (And then they hold strikes and rallies. Are they even compliant with the laws?) – Rappler.com