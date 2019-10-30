MANILA, Philippines – For a majority of Filipinos, transgender women should not be allowed to use ladies' toilets.

This is among the findings of a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey held from September 27 to 30 but released over a month later on Wednesday, October 30.

According to the survey results, 47% of Filipinos "strong disagree," and 13% "somewhat disagree" that trans women should be allowed to use the ladies' toilet.

The survey results also showed that only 15% of Filipinos strongly agree, and 17% somewhat agree to let trans women use ladies' public toilets.

“More Filipinos believe transgender women should not be allowed,” said Vlad Licudine, who led the execution of the survey conducted among 1,800 respondents nationwide.

The number of respondents per area was broken down as follows: 300 from Metro Manila, 600 from Balance Luzon, 300 from Visayas, and 600 from Mindanao.

The respondents were asked whether they agreed or disagreed with the statement: “Transgender women, or males at birth who self-identify as female, should be allowed to use toilets for females.”

The suvey was conducted over a month after transgender woman Gretchen Diez was barred from using the ladies' toilet at a Cubao mall, and detained by cops for airiing the incident on social media. Some employees of the mall had also threatened to file a complaint against her but they dropped the plan following public outrage over the incident.

The latest SWS survey results seemed to validate the perception that while the Philippines is among the most gay-friendly countries in the world, it remained conservative in terms of giving equal rights to the LGBTQ+ community.

The SOGIE (sexual orientation and gender identity and expression) equality bill, a bill promoting the rights of transgender people, passed the House of Representatives in the previous Congress, but languished in the Senate. More senators continued to oppose the bill in the current Congress. – Rappler.com