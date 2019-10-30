MANILA, Philippines – The first 10 kilometers of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) was partially opened on Wednesday, October 30, and can now be used by motorists, providing an alternative route for travelers going home for Undas.

Only one lane will be opened for now, with the initial service schedule as follows:

October 30: open until 10 pm

October 31 to November 2: open from 6 am to 10 pm

November 3 onwards until remaining works are completed: Sunday to Thursday, 6 am to 6 pm, Friday to Saturday 6 am to 10 pm

“Upon issuance of the relevant certifications and permits from [the Department of Public Works and Highways] and the [Toll Regulatory Board], full access to the completed lanes and other interchanges and 24-hour commercial operations shall be possible,” said MPCALA Holdings Inc. President Bobby Bontia in a statement.

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar is hopeful the expressway will fully open before December, with the remaining 10% of construction work already being fast-tracked.

CALAX is expected to serve around 10,000 cars and will cut travel time from along Mamplasan Barrier to Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay Road from 45 minutes to just 10 minutes. (LOOK: The first segment of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway)

The entire 45-kilometer, 4-lane tollway is set to be completed by June 2022. – Rappler.com