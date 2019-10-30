BAGUIO, Philippines – Three cousins on their way to paint the tomb of their grandmother died after their car fell into a 300-meter ravine Wednesday morning, October 30, along the Bokod-Kabayan Road in Bogao, Adaoay, Kabayan, Benguet.

Killed were Dennis Ingosan Begya, Samuel Ingosan Begya, and Leonardo Pay-oen. Injured was Franklin Pay-aoen.

The Tamaraw FX they rode was crumpled from the fall. The cousins, who came from Loo, Buguias, Benguet, were on their way to Busilac, Nueva Vizcaya, to clean the tomb of their grandmother.

They took a shortcut to Gurel road and fell into the ravine. – Rappler.com