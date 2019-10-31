MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A magnitude 6.5 aftershock rocked Mindanao on Thursday, October 31, just two days after a strong tremor killed several people and hurt hundreds of others in the region.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin that the tremor, which was tectonic in origin at a depth of 2 kilometers, struck Tulunan, Cotabato, at 9:15 am on Thursday. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: Earthquakes and hazards in the Philippines)

The strong aftershock happened just two days after a magnitude 6.6 tremor struck the same area.

The earthquake was felt in the following areas:

Intensity VII - Tulunan, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Bansalan, Davao del Sur

Intensity VI - Matanao, Davao del Sur

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity VII - Kidapawan City

Intensity V- Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity IV- Kiamba and Alabel,Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; Koronadal City; General Santos City

Intensity III - Gingoog City; Cagayan De Oro City

Phivolcs said damage to infrastructure and property were expected following the strong quake. – Rappler.com