MANILA, Philippines – A village chief in Makilala town, Cotabato, died after being hit by falling debris as another strong earthquake rocked the province and other parts of Mindanao on Thursday, October 31.

The Makilala social welfare office said it received the report of the death of Barangay Batasan village chair Cesar Bangot from the official's family.

The family said that Bangot died after being hit by debris inside the village hall, which was completely knocked down by the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck Cotabato and other provinces in Mindanao on Thursday morning.

The province was also hit by a stronger earthquake – magnitude 6.6 – just on Tuesday, October 29, which had already destroyed or partially damaged some structures.

Like in the past two strong earthquakes this October, the epicenter of the Thursday tremor was Tulunan town in Cotabato. – Rappler.com