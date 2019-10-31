MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocked Central and Eastern Mindanao on Thursday, October 31, leaving a trail of destruction in hard-hit areas.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck Tulunan, Cotabato, at 9:15 am. It was also felt in Kidapawan City; Bansalan, Davao del Sur; and Matanao, Davao del Sur.

A stronger magnitude 6.6 tremor rocked the same area just two days prior, killing at least 6 people and injuring hundreds in the region. (READ: Over 8,000 people displaced by Mindanao earthquake)

According to Phivolcs Science Research Specialist Erlinton Olavere in his interview on CNN, the latest earthquake could not be considered an aftershock because they have nearly the same magnitude. (READ: Earthquake tips: what to do before, during, and after)

Below are some of the photos taken in parts of Mindanao following the strong earthquake.

In Cotabato City, M'lang Municipal Gymnasium was damaged. The gym served as a temporary shelter for patients of Roldan Medical Clinic and Hospital after an earlier magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Cotabato and affected other parts of Mindanao nearly two weeks ago.

The Ecoland 4000 condominium in Davao also suffered heavy damage.

Meanwhile, Eva's Hotel, located along the national highway in Kidapawan City, also collapsed.

In Digos City, Davao del Sur, buildings located on Rizal Avenue were also damaged.

– Rappler.com