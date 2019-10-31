DAVAO CITY, Philippines – At least 9 people were hurt when a magnitude 6.5 earthquake – the second strong tremor to affect this city in just 3 days – caused more damage to a 5-story condominium on Thursday, October 31.

Police Captain Nolan Tagsip, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office, confirmed that 9 people were injured at Ecoland 4000 condominium, which sustained greater damage following the latest earthquake.

Eight sustained minor injuries while one was brought to the hospital for treatment of a head injury.

Police identified some of those injured as the following:

Catley Ubas, 27

Naser Inog, 27

Baswil Ledya, 60

Park Jung-o, 61, Korean

Christian Vicente

Ledy Notarte, 60

The building was among the structures that had already sustained major damage when a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Cotabato and affected parts of Mindanao on Tuesday, October 29.

Major Jason Baria, spokesperson of Police Regional Office 11 said they were still checking for possible trapped persons in the condominium.

Tagsip said in an interview that there were an estimated 15 to 20 occupants in the building when the earthquake struck.

The condominium has 5 floors and 56 units. The first floor is for parking, while the 2nd to 4th floors are residential.

Based on the initial information, only 15 units were occupied at the time of the earthquake. – With reports from Manman Dejeto/Rappler