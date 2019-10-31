MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reopened the Marcos Bridge in Marikina City on Thursday, October 31, in time for Undas and ahead of its initial target opening in April 2020.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said that the reopening of the eastbound and westbound sides of the bridge is expected to ease the traffic caused by Undas.

“Ang promise talaga namin by Undas dahil alam naman natin napakabigat ng traffic 'pag Undas so ito malaking bagay sa mga taga-Marikina,” Villar said.

(We promised to finish it by Undas because we all know there will be heavy traffic during Undas, so this will be a big thing for Marikina residents).

Further, Villar said that the P213.46 million project, which started in May, was done for seismic rating.

“Ginawa namin 'to para maging seismic-rated bridge (We did this for it to become a seismic-rated bridge). Marikina is along the fault line so it’s important that we retrofit the bridge. So we did it quickly, we really targeted to finish it by Undas even though our original schedule is April next year,” Villar said during the opening.

The West Valley Fault which traverses Marikina is expected to move and cause the “Big One“ within our lifetime.

“As an integral access to Quezon City from the east of Rizal province, rehabilitation works on the bridge after its 40 years of service are necessary to ensure the safety and convenience of the public,” Villar said in a statement.

The rehabilitation works included redecking of 315-linear meter slab, strenghtening of girders, and replacement of expansion joints, concrete sidewalks railing, and drain pipes. – Rappler.com