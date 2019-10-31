COTABATO, Phiippines – Officials of Tulunan town are seeking funds and more relief goods for earthquake victims, after another strong tremor struck the town on Thursday, October 31.

The Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office said in a disaster incident report signed by MSWD officer Genalyn Betoya Delasan that Tulunan needs "additional relief assistance" in the form of financial assistance, relief goods, family packs supplies, and shelter for evacuees.

The MSWD reported that over 1,800 families in the town's 29 barangays are affected by the earthquake.

Nearly 2,000 homes and other structures were damaged in the town, and of this number, 923 houses were totally destroyed.

In Tulunan, the walls of the old municipal collapsed while the current administration building has become heavily damaged, prompting municipal workers to set up temporary offices in the municipal hall grounds.

The MSWD listed the needed assistance in its report:

Family tents for temporary shelters

Permanent shelter assistance for families who lost their homes

Fnancial assistance for those families with partially damaged houses

Pyschosocial intervention, trauma healing for the most affected victims (children, students, women, elderly and persons with disabilities)

Tents/makeshift classrooms for damaged schools

Tulunan has been the epicenter of 3 strong earthquakes on October 16, 29, and 31. (READ: 'We were screaming. Everyone was crying': Tulunan esidents recall earthquake)

– Rappler.com