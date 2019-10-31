MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will no longer accept applications to extend e-Passports as of October 2019, in compliance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

In line with this, the DFA urged passport holders to renew their passports at least one year before it expires.

Appointments can be made on this website.

E-passports were first introduced in 2016 amid delays in passport issuances.

It featured integrated chips within its pages that stored the passport holder's information in accordance with ICAO specifications. – Rappler.com