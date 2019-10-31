MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Thursday, October 31, that all offices and consular services in the Philippines will be closed from November 1 to 2 and November 30, in view of the local holidays.

November 1, All Saints' Day, and Novermber 2, All Souls' Day, are special non-working days.

November 30, Bonifacio Day, is a regular holiday. (LIST: 2019 Philippine holidays)

The DFA also advised the public that individuals who were unable to avail of scheduled appointments for consular services from 12 noon onwards on Thursday, October 31, will be accommodated on any working day during regular office hours until Friday, November 29. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class, work suspensions, Thursday, October 31, 2019)

Malacañang earlier announced half day work for government offices beginning 12 noon on October 31 to give people more time to prepare for the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day. – Rappler.com