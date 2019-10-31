MANILA, Philippines – Will it be back to the Cabinet soon for Vice President Leni Robredo?

President Rodrigo Duterte is offering Robredo a Cabinet position putting her in charge of all anti-drug programs, announced Malacañang on Thursday, October 31.

“The President renews his offer to the Vice President to become the anti-illegal drugs czar, with all offices, bureaus, agencies or government instrumentalities involved in the enforcement of the law on prohibited drugs placed under her command and supervision with a Cabinet secretary portfolio, to ensure her effectiveness in combatting the drug menace,” said Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo in a statement.

This updated offer is to “dispel all doubts on the sincerity of the Chief Executive’s offer,” after critics and Robredo herself expressed suspicions that the President was not being serious.

Panelo did not specify which Cabinet post would be given to the Vice President or if Duterte would create a special position for her.

The Cabinet position that sounds most similar to Duterte’s offer is chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), a post now held by former police general Catalino Cuy.

The DDB is the country’s top policy-making body on drugs. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency is its implementing arm. The DDB chairman holds a Cabinet rank.

The spokesman also did not say how long Duterte would let Robredo keep the Cabinet post, if she accepts the offer. But he did acknowledge criticisms againat Duterte’s original deadline of 6 months for Robredo to solve the country’s drug problem.

Malacañang denied the President’s offer is a “trap” for Robredo, the most prominent opposition figure and a vocal critic of the Chief Executive.

“The Office of the President wishes to be categorical – and contrary to the claim of critics and detractors of this administration, we want VP Leni to succeed, her success being ultimately a triumph of the Filipino people against the dreaded and destructive evil that is destroying the basic fabric of our society,” said Panelo.

Previously, Duterte said he would formally write to Robredo about his proposal through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

It’s not clear if he still plans to do this or if he deems Panelo’s statement sufficient.

Duterte challenged Robredo to be his drug czar for 6 months after she was quoted criticizing his government's implementation of its anti-illegal drugs campaign.

If she accepts his updated offer, she will be returning to his Cabinet after 3 years. Robredo resigned in December 2016 after Duterte shut her out of Cabinet meetings despite her being his housing secretary.

He had then been angered by her criticisms of his policies, including the hero's burial for the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. – Rappler.com