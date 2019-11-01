BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Nineteen people were killed and 22 others injured when the Isuzu Elf truck they were riding in fell into a ravine at about 7 pm Thursday, October 31, in Sitio Gassud, Barangay Karikitan in Conner, Apayao.

According to Conner police chief Captain Manuel Canipas Jr, the white truck driven by Merlito Gannaban came from Rizal town in Kalinga with 44 passengers and cavans of rice seedlings which the government distributed earlier to the farmers.

The truck was climbing a slope in Gassud when the brake gave way, mainly because it was overloaded, Canipas said.

It plunged into a 20-meter ravine and landed on its side, instantly killing 19.

The 22 injured were brought to the Conner District Hospital and the Cagayan Valley Medical Center.

Those killed were identified as Amparo Ole Aberion, Domingo Gundan Asperela, Hermalina Dacuycuy, Pacita Dajucon, Mercy Pataras Gundan, Claro Culili Mamauag, Susana Ballesteros Milo, Ludalina Talay Molina, Rosemarie Bayaua Molina, Rudy Velasco Pagtama, Margie Agustin Pamittan, Leticia Bayaua Patay, Milo Mamerto Pigaten, Conrado Molina Sabatan, Raymundo Battad Sosa, Brenda Datul Talay, Imelda Ole Talay and Jayson Verdadero Talay. One woman remains unidentified. – Rappler.com