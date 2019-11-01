SORSOGON, Philippines – Sorsogon now holds a Guinness World Record for the largest Philippine folk dance.

A total of 7,127 Sorsogon residents performed the Pantomina sa Tinampo, the Bicolano courtship dance, from Fatima Church to Bulwagan and Rompeolas Baywalk in the province, said Ronnie Aguilar of the provincial administrator’s office.

Swapnil Dangarikar of India, official adjudicator from Guinness World Records, witnessed the historic performance during the Kasanggayahan Festival on Thursday, October 31, and handed the award to Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

The record-setting performance concluded the month-long festival of the province. The Bicolano courtship dance performed annually as part of the Kasanggayahan Festival.

Escudero and wife actress Heart Evangelista led thousands in performing the traditional dance. They were joined by politicians from other camps and their supporters.

The dance, a regular feature of festivities in Bicol, is said to mimic the movement of doves in courtship.

– Rappler.com