LIST: Presidents, celebrities you can visit at Manila’s cemeteries
MANILA, Philippines – For Manila, All Saints' Day on November 1 does not only include the remembrance of relatives, but also of prominent people who have shaped the country.
In Facebook posts, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno listed influential Filipinos buried in Manila’s North and South cemeteries. They included presidents, senators, celebrities, athletes, career government workers, and writers. He urged Filipinos to pay respects to their final resting places.
“Kasabay ng pag-alala natin sa mga namayapa nating mga mahal sa buhay ang pag-alala natin sa mga taong minsan ding nag-alay ng sarili sa paglilingkod sa kapwa, sa bayan, lalo't higit sa Lungsod ng Maynila,” Moreno said in his Facebook page.
(As we remember our loved ones, let us also remember those who offered themselves in the service of their neighbors, the country, and especially the City of Manila.)
Each of their graves – some of them interred even before World War II – have been maintained and wiped clean. The Manila city government also posted a standing crown of daisies in front of each of their gravestones.
Here is the list for the Manila North Cemetery:
- President Manuel Roxas
- President Ramon Magsaysay
- President Sergio Osmeña
- President Manuel Quezon
- Senator Mariano Cuenco
- Senator Genero Magsaysay
- Senator Quintin Paredes
- Senator Claro M. Recto
- Senator Gerardo Roxas
- Congressman Ernesto "Banzai" Nieva
- Mayor Antonio Villegas
- Mayor Valeriano Fugoso
- Mayor Arsenio Lacson
- Mayor Juan Nolasco
- Mayor Manuel dela Fuente
- Writer and labor leader Amado Hernandez
- Musician Ladislao Bonus Mariano
- Artist Felix Ressurrecion Hidalgo
- Poet Jose Corazon de Jesus (also known as Huseng Batute)
- Singer Honorata "Ka Atang Dela Rama"
- Boxer Francisco "Pancha Villa" Guilledo
- 24 Scout and Scouters (Boy Scout of the Philippines)
- Actor Fernando Poe Jr
- Thomasites (American teachers)
- Labor Secretary Jose Figueras
- Governor Francis "Burton" Harrison
- Councilor Pete Alfonso
Moreno also noted that there is the Mausoleo de los Veteranos dela Revoluccion or the mausoleum for the veterans of the Philippine revolution against Spain and the subsequent war against American occupation.
Here is the list for the Manila South Cemetery:
- President Elpidio Quirino
- Senator Lope K. Santos
- Mayor Leon Guinto
- Mayor Herminigildo Atienza
- Mayor Ramon Bagatsing
- Chief Justice Jose Abad Santos
- Katipunera Espiridiona Bonifacio
- Philippines Women's University College of Music and Fine Arts Dean Lucrecia Kasilag
- Congressman Augusto Francisco
– Rappler.com