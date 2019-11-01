MANILA, Philippines – For Manila, All Saints' Day on November 1 does not only include the remembrance of relatives, but also of prominent people who have shaped the country.

In Facebook posts, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno listed influential Filipinos buried in Manila’s North and South cemeteries. They included presidents, senators, celebrities, athletes, career government workers, and writers. He urged Filipinos to pay respects to their final resting places.

“Kasabay ng pag-alala natin sa mga namayapa nating mga mahal sa buhay ang pag-alala natin sa mga taong minsan ding nag-alay ng sarili sa paglilingkod sa kapwa, sa bayan, lalo't higit sa Lungsod ng Maynila,” Moreno said in his Facebook page.

(As we remember our loved ones, let us also remember those who offered themselves in the service of their neighbors, the country, and especially the City of Manila.)

Each of their graves – some of them interred even before World War II – have been maintained and wiped clean. The Manila city government also posted a standing crown of daisies in front of each of their gravestones.

Here is the list for the Manila North Cemetery:

President Manuel Roxas

President Ramon Magsaysay

President Sergio Osmeña

President Manuel Quezon

Senator Mariano Cuenco

Senator Genero Magsaysay

Senator Quintin Paredes

Senator Claro M. Recto

Senator Gerardo Roxas

Congressman Ernesto "Banzai" Nieva

Mayor Antonio Villegas

Mayor Valeriano Fugoso

Mayor Arsenio Lacson

Mayor Juan Nolasco

Mayor Manuel dela Fuente

Writer and labor leader Amado Hernandez

Musician Ladislao Bonus Mariano

Artist Felix Ressurrecion Hidalgo

Poet Jose Corazon de Jesus (also known as Huseng Batute)

Singer Honorata "Ka Atang Dela Rama"

Boxer Francisco "Pancha Villa" Guilledo

24 Scout and Scouters (Boy Scout of the Philippines)

Actor Fernando Poe Jr

Thomasites (American teachers)

Labor Secretary Jose Figueras

Governor Francis "Burton" Harrison

Councilor Pete Alfonso

Moreno also noted that there is the Mausoleo de los Veteranos dela Revoluccion or the mausoleum for the veterans of the Philippine revolution against Spain and the subsequent war against American occupation.

Here is the list for the Manila South Cemetery:

President Elpidio Quirino

Senator Lope K. Santos

Mayor Leon Guinto

Mayor Herminigildo Atienza

Mayor Ramon Bagatsing

Chief Justice Jose Abad Santos

Katipunera Espiridiona Bonifacio

Philippines Women's University College of Music and Fine Arts Dean Lucrecia Kasilag

Congressman Augusto Francisco

– Rappler.com