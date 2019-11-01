MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo remains grateful for friends who continue to visit the tomb of her late husband and interior secretary Jesse Robredo 7 years after his death.

The Vice President, accompanied by her daughters Aika and Tricia, visited Jesse's grave in Naga City, Camarines Sur, on Friday, November 1, All Saints’ Day.

“When Jesse was still with us, Undas was spent going around the different cemeteries in Naga, lighting candles for departed friends and relatives. But since he passed away 7 years ago, it was basically just staying here where he was laid to rest,” said Leni in a Facebook post.

“Super thankful that after 7 years, friends still continue to visit and pay their respects,” she added. (READ: Leni Robredo thanks Naga officials for continuing legacy of Jesse)

The Robredos’ youngest daughter Jillian was not able to join the family during the visit. She is currently in New York pursuing her biomolecular science degree.

Jesse Robredo was known for his "tsinelas leadership" when he served as Naga City mayor, and even when he joined the Cabinet of then-president Benigno Aquino III as chief of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Jesse died in a plane crash in 2012, thrusting his wife Leni into the political spotlight. Leni Robredo ran and won for Camarines Sur congresswoman in 2013, and in 2016 she bested 5 male and incumbent senators in the vice presidential race. – Rappler.com