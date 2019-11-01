The cemeteries are full on Friday, November 1, as Filipinos visit and remember their departed loved ones.

Rappler's video production team visited 3 cemeteries – Manila North in Sta Cruz, Manila, Manila South, and Eternal Covenant Memorial Park in Floridablanca, Pampanga.

Manila North Cemetery

Rain or shine, thousands flock to the Manila North Cemetery at Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Mayor Isko Moreno earlier posted a list of influential Filipinos who were buried in Manila’s North and South cemeteries. They included presidents, senators, celebrities, athletes, career government workers, and writers.

Manila South Cemetery

No alcohol, cigarettes, and lighters are allowed at the Manila South Cemetery. The atmosphere remains solemn even with thousands flocking to pay respects to the departed.

Eternal Covenant Memorial Park

All Saints' Day at the Eternal Covenant Memorial Park in Floridablanca, Pampanga, is a festive affair – toy balloons, street delicacies, pink flamingos, and larger-than-life soldier statues make Undas look like one big picnic.

At night, Eternal Covenant turns solemn. The makeshift toy shops and food stalls dwindle and the graves are bathed in candlelight.

– Rappler.com

