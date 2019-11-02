CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fire destroyed about 38 houses in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, in Cebu City on Friday, November 1.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-7 said in a report that the fire was sparked by an unattended candle inside one of the houses.

About 52 families or 220 individuals had to be evacuated from the fire.

No fatalities were reported.



Mayor Edgardo Labella, who went to the scene of the fire, said financial assistance was immediately provided to the families by the city government.



The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Quick Response Team of Cebu were also at the scene to provide social and medical assistance.



Another fire in Barangay Sambag Uno, on October 19, left about 90 families homeless and killed 1 person. (READ: At least 1 dead in pre-dawn fire in Cebu City). – With reports from Gelo Litonjua/Rappler.com