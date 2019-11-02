MANILA, Philippines – Some local governments have come to the aid of communities in Mindanao reeling from the destruction caused by 3 strong earthquakes in October, the last one on Thursday, October 31.

Here are some of the local governments that have sent help to Cotabato and other hard-hit areas in Mindanao.

Manila

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has donated P5 million of his personal money to Cotabato earthquake victims. The money is from his talent fees from endorsing pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, according to the Manila Public Information Office.

Marikina

Marikina Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro announced the city's donation of 100 modular tents for Cotabato.

The tents, to be shipped to Cotabato on Saturday, November 2, are the same ones that serve as temporary shelter to families affected by floods in Marikina. The tents can house at least 7 people.

Quezon City

Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a Facebook post that she sent the city's disaster risk reduction and management team to Davao and North Cotabato to extend the city's help to affected communities.

Davao City

Davao City has organized relief distribution for Davao del Sur and North Cotabato earthquake victims.

Mayor Sara Duterte earlier announced that she has directed all offered donations to the city – which had no evacuees and did not suffer extensive earthquake damage – to the two provinces “where they are needed the most this time.”

“Donations should be delivered to the Task Force Davao Headquarters at the Sta. Ana Wharf, c/o Colonel Consolito Yecla,” the mayor said in a Facebook post.

Cebu

The Cebu Provincial Government has organized a disaster relief campaign for the earthquake victims.

The drop off point for donations is the Cebu Provincial Capitol baskteball court located at the back of the Capitol building near the exit gate. Cebu welfare officers said drinking water, food items, and tents are preferred over clothes.

