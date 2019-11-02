MANILA, Philippines – At least 21 people died from the earthquakes that rocked Cotabato and other parts of Mindanao late October, according to the latest report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council Saturday, November 2.

In its 6 pm situation report, the NDRRMC said that 16 people were killed in Cotabato, up from the earlier report of 11, where the epicenter of the magnitude 6.6 earthquake on October 29 and magnitude 6.5 earthquake on October 31 was located.

A total of 3 people were killed in Davao del Sur, two in South Cotabato, and one in Sultan Kudarat.

NDRRMC said that injured people were reported in the following areas:

Northern Mindanao

Lanao del Norte (8)



Bukidnon (6)

Davao Region

Davao del Sur (11)



Davao City (4)



Davao del Norte (1)

Soccsksargen

Cotabato (257)



South Cotabato (40)



Saranggani (3)



Sultan Kudarat (1)

BARMM

Maguindanao (1)

At least two people remained missing in Davao del Sur, according to the latest report by the NDRRMC.

Damage to infrastructure

NDRRMC said that a total of 28,224 infrastructures were destroyed in Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and BARMM. (LOOK: Davao condo damaged by strong earthquake)

The most affected were 20,921 houses that were totally damaged while 6,429 were partially damaged. (READ: 'We were screaming. Everyone was crying': Tulunan esidents recall earthquake)

There were 755 schools that were partially destroyed while two were totally damaged. Some 36 health facilities were partially destroyed too.

According to the NDRRMC, a total of P16.83 billion worth of assistance have been provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Office of Civil Defense in the affected regions.

In a span of two weeks, Cotabato and parts of Mindanao were rocked by 3 powerful earthquakes starting with the magnitude 6.3 tremor in October 16, with Tulunan, Cotabato, as the epicenter. – Rappler.com