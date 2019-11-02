MANILA, Philippines – One person responsible for the operations of a condominium damaged during the magnitude 6.5 earthquake on October 31 was arrested, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte announced on Saturday, November 2.

The unnamed person was apprehended "for disobedience to a lawful order," Duterte said.

The Davao City mayor has also ordered a probe into the city's engineering and city building offices, and the building administration of the collapsed Ecoland 4000 Residences' Himeji building.

The Himeji building of Ecoland 4000 Residences was among the buildings in Davao City heavily damaged by the temblor. At least 9 persons inside the damaged condo were injured, Duterte said.

"There is an ongoing joint ground assessment by CDRRMO, MGB XI, DENR, and local officials of landslide prone barangays in Davao City," Duterte said.

"Initial results of the assessment flagged Juario Village in Maa as a 'danger zone' and the residents of the village have been advised to evacuate ASAP because of threats of imminent landslide," she added.

Apart from Ecoland 4000, Duterte said that Palmetto Place in Barangay Maa sustained cracks on its walls, beams, and posts at Buildings 2 and 3 of the said complex. Condo residents have already vacated the area, she said.

The Davao City mayor also instructed school authorities to "thoroughly" inspect the educational facilities on Monday, November 4, as public and private schools will resume classes the following day on Tuesday, November 5. – Aika Rey/Rappler.com