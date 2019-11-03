MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives is set to "hit the ground running" when it resumes its session on Monday, November 4, as it already plans to pass two measures on third reading, House Majority Leader and Leyte 1st District Representative Martin Romualdez said on Sunday, November 3.

“We aim to hit the ground running on the first day of work. Time to roll up our sleeves once again and work double time on vital legislative measures,” Romualdez said in a statement.

The 18th Congress has been on recess since the first week of October for lawmakers to take a break from legislation, visit their constituents, and also claim their vacations.

First on the agenda. According to Romualdez they are scheduled to pass the following bills on Monday:

The Joint Resolution extending the availability of the 2019 appropriations for maintenance and capital outlays to December 31, 2020, and The bill postponing the May 2020 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to December 2022

He added that the House also aims to discuss and fast-track the approval of a joint resolution that authorizes the use of the rice subsidy as provided in this year’s P3.757-trillion national budget for the purchase of palay (unhusked rice) from farmers.

The House's priority. Romualdez said the House still prioritizes the bills that were recommended by President Rodrigo Duterte in his 4th State of the Nation Address in July, such as the Magna Carta for barangays, the National Land Use Bill, the new Salary Standardization Law, the fire protection modernization bill, and the mandatory implementation of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps or ROTC program for senior high school students.

The House will also work hard to amend a measure raising the Motor Vehicle Road User’s Tax, a measure to provide free legal assistance personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and to pass bills for the creation of departments for Overseas Filipino Workers, disaster resilience, and water resources. – Rappler.com