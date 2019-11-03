MANILA, Philippines – For Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, the reported harassment of a Filipino-crewed commercial ship by a "Chinese warship" in the West Philippine Sea is not the country's concern because "it's not a Philippine vessel."

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Thailand on Sunday, November 3, Panelo pointed out that the ship is "a foreign vessel, only manned by a Filipino captain."

"In a way, it's not our concern, because it's not a Philippine vessel," said President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman, when asked if the government would file a diplomatic protest.

"Well, for as long as they do not touch [a] Philippine ship or vessel, it would be the concern of that country that carries the flag of that particular vessel," he added.

Panelo, however, said China should respect international maritime law.

A Rappler exclusive report showed that Liberia-flagged, Greek-owned crude oil tanker Green Aura received a radio call from what claimed to be a "Chinese naval warship" ordering it to change course as it was passing 6 nautical miles from Scarborough Shoal (Panatag Shoal) off Zambales on September 30. (READ: EXCLUSIVE: Chinese 'naval warship' harasses Filipino-crewed ship near Scarborough Shoal)

Ship captain Manolo Ebora, a Filipino, pointed out that they had the right to innocent passage and that the area is a territory of the Philippines. Green Aura also had a crew of 21 Filipinos.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana commended Ebora for standing his ground and handling the situation well. Lorenzana also called on China to respect international maritime law.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, meanwhile, said it is verifying facts of the incident.

This is not the first incident of harassment by China in the West Philippine Sea. In June, a Chinese vessel rammed and abandoned Philippine fishing boat Gem-Ver near Recto Bank. – Rappler.com