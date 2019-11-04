MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine embassy in Seoul urged Filipinos to be wary of fake visa processing services, usually aimed at irregular migrants.

In an advisory on Monday, November 4, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said fake visa services are usually advertised on Facebook. The services, it said, usually offer assistance with obtaining "valid visas" that would allow Filipinos to work in South Korea.

The DFA said the services are usually offered for "free" or for a "small" attorney's fee.

"Please note that there is no such service allowed by Korean authorities. The Korea Immigration Service does not process the visa applications of irregular and undocumented migrants based in Korea," the DFA said.

The DFA also urged Filipinos to advise their peers to avoid such visa processing schemes and to refrain from sharing such posts on social media.

Only accredited travel agencies are authorized to accept and forward Korean visa applications for processing. – Rappler.com