MANILA, Philippines – Two new legislators took their oath as members of the House of Representatives, increasing the lower chamber's membership to 301.

Shirlyn Bañas Nograles and Macnell Lusotan officially assumed office as South Cotabato 1st District and Marino party-list group representative, respectively, on Monday, November 4.

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano administered their oath inside the plenary hall at the Batasang Pambansa.

Nograles finally became congresswoman after the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to proclaim her as the duly elected representative of the 1st District of South Cotabato.

The poll body held off the election for South Cotabato 1st District following the creation of a congressional district for General Santos City, which was carved out of South Cotabato's 1st District, months before the May 2019 polls.

Nograles argued, however, that the existence of the new General Santos City district should begin in the next national and local elections in May 2022. The SC sided with her in a decision released on September 10.

Lusotan is replacing Marino’s 2nd nominee Jose Antonio Lopez, who resigned from the party due to personal reasons in July. Lopez was removed from the roll of House members a month later.

Lusotan was a substitute nominee, as Marino's original 3rd nominee was Carlo Pio Pacana. The party-list group, however, said the Comelec recognized this as a substitution "compliant with Comelec rules and regulations." – Rappler.com