MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Rail Transit line 3 (MRT3) limited its operations to provisional service after smoke emission was reported at Santolan Station on Monday, November 4.

The incident was reported at 4:08 pm. Around 530 passengers were unloaded from the train, according to an MRT3 advisory, and none of them got hurt.

At 4:30 pm, provisional service was made available from Shaw Boulevard to Taft Avenue, with 7 trains running.

MRT3 gave assurances that its maintenance provider, Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., will conduct a thorough investigation regarding the incident.

More to follow. – Rappler.com