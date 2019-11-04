MANILA, Philippines – It will now be easier for residents of Cavite and neighboring provinces to renew and apply for passports. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) opened a new consular office in Dasmariñas, Cavite, on Monday, November 4.

DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay led the inauguration of the DFA's new consular office located in SM City Dasmariñas. The new facility is also the DFA's 35th Consular office to be established in the country.

Appointments for passport applications and renewals may be made at this website.

Operating hours for DFA's consular office in Dasmariñes, Cavite, run from 10 am to 5 pm, from Mondays to Saturdays. – Rappler.com





