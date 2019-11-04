MANILA, Philippines – An employee of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Manila field office was shot dead on Monday afternoon, November 4, in Malate.

DOLE labor officer Ellen Dacanay and a companion were driving along Malvar Street when their vehicle was shot at by two unidentified suspects on board a motorcycle.

Dacanay was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. Dacanay's companion was unharmed, according to reports.

Police are investigating the incident.

In a statement on Monday night, Labor Secretary Secretary Silvestre Bello III condemned the killing of Dacanay and urged the police to "act immediately" to arrest those responsible for the crime.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the dastardly killing of labor officer Ellen Dacanay assigned at the Manila field office of the Department. It is disturbing that a civilian official was murdered in a cowardly manner akin to executions by hired guns," Bello said.

The labor secretary added DOLE would extend "all necessary assistance" to Dacanay's family to "serve the ends of justice." – Rappler.com